Supreme Court bans Oatly from using 'milk' in its marketing

Swedish oat drinks brand loses long-running legal battle with trade association Dairy UK over attempt to trademark 'Post Milk Generation'
Oatly has been banned from using the word ‘milk' to market its plant-based products in the UK, after the Supreme Court today unanimously upheld an earlier legal ruling against the Swedish oat drinks brand....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis