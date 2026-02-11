EXPLAINER - New advertising restrictions offer plant-based brands a chance to seize market share - but only if rules are seen as a 'creative brief rather than a constraint'
Last month new restrictions entered into force in the UK banning adverts for less healthy food or drink products on TV between 5:30am and 9pm and blocking paid promotion of such products online at any...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis