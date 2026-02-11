Life after Oil: New network to support fossil fuel executives worried about climate action row back

clock • 4 min read
Life after Oil: New network to support fossil fuel executives worried about climate action row back

Group backed by former oil and gas industry executives to engage with former colleagues concerned about efforts to slow down the clean energy transition

We are all implicated in the over-heating of the planet: our homes, our cars, our food, our holidays, the goods we buy, they all contribute to the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Skills

Government to allow 'fast track' apprenticeships for major infrastructure projects
Skills

Government to allow 'fast track' apprenticeships for major infrastructure projects

Workforce 2030: Reforms aim to give young people faster route into jobs on major projects, as concerns rise over widening electrical and green skills gap

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 February 2026 • 4 min read
Regen Academy: LEAF launches global regenerative agriculture learning resource
Skills

Regen Academy: LEAF launches global regenerative agriculture learning resource

Farmer-focused online resource launched by sustainable agriculture charity Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) at its annual conference

Farmers Guardian
clock 05 February 2026 • 2 min read
How Octopus' Energy Equality Internship is busting myths around working in the low carbon economy
Skills

How Octopus' Energy Equality Internship is busting myths around working in the low carbon economy

Sai Cham reflects on five years of helping members of black, black British, African, and Caribbean communities secure jobs in the clean energy and tech sectors

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2026 • 10 min read