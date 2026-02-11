Life after Oil: New network to support fossil fuel executives worried about climate action row back

Group backed by former oil and gas industry executives to engage with former colleagues concerned about efforts to slow down the clean energy transition
We are all implicated in the over-heating of the planet: our homes, our cars, our food, our holidays, the goods we buy, they all contribute to the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis