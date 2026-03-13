Fortescue boss labels fossil fuels 'a weapon of war'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest speaking at the SMI event in London
Image:

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest speaking at the SMI event in London

Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest hails renewables as 'a weapon of peace' that countries urgently need to adopt at scale to ensure energy security

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest has slammed fossil fuels as "a weapon of war" that present a major financial risk for governments and companies worldwide, as he argued a rapid phase out of oil, gas, and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government confirms 'long overdue' reforms to speed up nuclear power delivery

Study: Farming flood tolerant crops on wetted peatlands can aid nature and the climate

More on Energy

IEA: Iran War constitutes 'largest supply disruption' in history for global oil market
Energy

IEA: Iran War constitutes 'largest supply disruption' in history for global oil market

Agency confirms 10 million barrel per day drop in production from Gulf States and loss of shipping through Strait of Hormuz is resulting in unprecedented disruption

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 March 2026 • 4 min read
Global renewable energy capacity tipped to double by 2031
Energy

Global renewable energy capacity tipped to double by 2031

Latest GlobalData figures suggest renewables set fresh global records in 2025 and capacity is now set to grow to 8.4TW by 2031

Amber Rolt
clock 12 March 2026 • 4 min read
Capacity Market: Latest auction secures over 40GW of back up power
Energy

Capacity Market: Latest auction secures over 40GW of back up power

Gas fired power generation dominates latest T-4 auction, securing more than 23GW of back-up power for Britain's grid in 2029-2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 March 2026 • 5 min read