'Nuclear golden age': Government proposes new funding framework for advanced nuclear projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government promises to establish pipeline of credible next generation nuclear projects in a bid to help developers crowd-in private investment

The government has set out plans to accelerate the delivery of its promised 'golden age' of nuclear energy, as it unveiled proposals for a new funding framework designed to stimulate private investment...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ASA raps The Cheeky Panda and Kit & Kin over green baby care product claims

Are energy efficiency rules about to make commercial buildings in England's major cities 'unlettable'?

More on Nuclear

Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years
Nuclear

Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years

EDF and Centrica in talks with government over £800m investment that could extend operations at Suffolk nuclear plant through to 2055, according to reports

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 January 2026 • 4 min read
Wildlife Trusts warns latest review of environmental 'red tape' rooted in misleading advice
Nuclear

Wildlife Trusts warns latest review of environmental 'red tape' rooted in misleading advice

Study claims government push to streamline 'well-intentioned, but fundamentally misguided' green rules to boost nuclear deployment is based on inaccuracies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2026 • 5 min read
Great British Energy - Nuclear names Simon Roddy as new chief executive
Nuclear

Great British Energy - Nuclear names Simon Roddy as new chief executive

Shell veteran to head up Great British Energy's plans to ramp up investment in a new fleet of UK nuclear projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 December 2025 • 2 min read