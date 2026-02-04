Decomposition offers a viable end-of-life pathway for difficult-to-recycle textiles, writes Amanda Sturgeon from the Biomimicry Institute
As we pass the halfway point of this ‘decade of action on climate change' - the point by which emissions should already be falling, not rising - the fashion industry remains stubbornly off track. Despite...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis