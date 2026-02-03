'A new era': EU unveils world's first voluntary standard for permanent carbon removals

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Climeworks' Orca direct air capture facility in Iceland / Credit: Climeworks
Climeworks' Orca direct air capture facility in Iceland / Credit: Climeworks

European Commission adopts first set of methodologies under bloc's Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming Regulation, delivering major boost to fledgling carbon removals market

The carbon removals sector received a major boost today, after the European Commission announced the adoption of the world's first voluntary standard for permanent carbon removals. The Commission confirmed...

James Murray
James Murray

A UK climate security report backed by the intelligence services was quietly buried - a pattern we've seen many times before

UK sets new monthly wind generation record

'A new era': EU unveils world's first voluntary standard for permanent carbon removals
'A new era': EU unveils world's first voluntary standard for permanent carbon removals

European Commission adopts first set of methodologies under bloc's Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming Regulation, delivering major boost to fledgling carbon removals market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 February 2026 • 4 min read
New £21.5m funding offered to boost farm innovation
New £21.5m funding offered to boost farm innovation

Defra says support will move cutting-edge research into practical tools farmers can use to boost yields and curb environmental impacts

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 02 February 2026 • 2 min read
How IndiNature is using hemp to cut embodied carbon from insulation
How IndiNature is using hemp to cut embodied carbon from insulation

Brian Monaghan, sales director at IndiNature, discusses the firm’s efforts to roll out carbon-negative insulation at scale, and the potential impact of a national retrofit policy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 February 2026 • 6 min read