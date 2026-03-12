Is the UK's first forever chemicals strategy 'commendably holistic' or lacking in ambition?

EXPLAINER: Green groups criticised the UK's first PFAS Plan for lacking ambition, but it potentially signals a 'big shift' in long-term policy direction - BusinessGreen unpacks what happens next
The UK government is to consult on drinking water quality, support the development of alternatives for everyday products known to contain harmful materials, and measure the full extent of pollution in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis