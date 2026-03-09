Rolls-Royce SMR and Equilibrion to explore nuclear-powered SAF production

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Rolls-Royce's vision for the look of its SMRs | Credit: Rolls-Royce
Image:

Rolls-Royce's vision for the look of its SMRs | Credit: Rolls-Royce

Two firms join forces to explore potential for producing low carbon aviation fuel in the UK using nuclear power generated by small modular reactors

Rolls-Royce SMR and Equilibrion are teaming up explore the potential for producing synthetic, low carbon aviation fuel in the UK using nuclear power generated by small modular reactors (SMR) as part of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How mining giant WE Soda bucked the 'greenhushing' trend

WRAP: Food waste has already cost the average UK family almost £200 this year

More on Nuclear

Rolls-Royce SMR and Equilibrion to explore nuclear-powered SAF production
Nuclear

Rolls-Royce SMR and Equilibrion to explore nuclear-powered SAF production

Two firms join forces to explore potential for producing low carbon aviation fuel in the UK using nuclear power generated by small modular reactors

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
'Nuclear golden age': Government proposes new funding framework for advanced nuclear projects
Nuclear

'Nuclear golden age': Government proposes new funding framework for advanced nuclear projects

Government promises to establish pipeline of credible next generation nuclear projects in a bid to help developers crowd-in private investment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 February 2026 • 5 min read
Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years
Nuclear

Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years

EDF and Centrica in talks with government over £800m investment that could extend operations at Suffolk nuclear plant through to 2055, according to reports

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 January 2026 • 4 min read