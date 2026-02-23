Hinkley Point C: EDF confirms further one year delay to flagship nuclear project

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Hinkley Point C is currently under construction in Somerset | Credit: EDF
Image:

Hinkley Point C is currently under construction in Somerset | Credit: EDF

First reactor at 3.2GW nuclear power project in Somerset now expected to start commissioning in 2030, at a further cost of €2.5bn to EDF

Plans to bring the flagship Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant online have been pushed back by yet another year, with the site in Somerset now not expected to begin generating electricity until 2030....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IEA urged to continue clean energy focus in face of US pressure

North Sea: Green Tories call for geothermal and nuclear focus as oil and gas declines

More on Nuclear

'Nuclear golden age': Government proposes new funding framework for advanced nuclear projects
Nuclear

'Nuclear golden age': Government proposes new funding framework for advanced nuclear projects

Government promises to establish pipeline of credible next generation nuclear projects in a bid to help developers crowd-in private investment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 February 2026 • 5 min read
Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years
Nuclear

Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years

EDF and Centrica in talks with government over £800m investment that could extend operations at Suffolk nuclear plant through to 2055, according to reports

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 January 2026 • 4 min read
Wildlife Trusts warns latest review of environmental 'red tape' rooted in misleading advice
Nuclear

Wildlife Trusts warns latest review of environmental 'red tape' rooted in misleading advice

Study claims government push to streamline 'well-intentioned, but fundamentally misguided' green rules to boost nuclear deployment is based on inaccuracies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2026 • 5 min read