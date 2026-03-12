The UK's EV transition is accelerating - but can it be sustained?

New official data suggests EV adoption in the UK is 'on track' to meet government targets, but the auto industry is continuing to demand an 'urgent review' of targets it fears are too ambitious
Provisional data released today has provided further evidence that, as things stand, UK car makers are on track to meet this year's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate targets. Sales of new electric vehicles...
