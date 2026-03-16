'Sheer fantasy': Study warns 'drill baby drill' approach to North Sea would result in negligible savings for households

Analysis from Oxford Smith School suggests energy bills can be reduced far more by transitioning to a renewable power system than by maximising North Sea fossil fuel production
Claims the UK can meaningfully reduce energy bills by re-introducing its policy of maximising oil and gas production in the North Sea are "sheer fantasy", according to the authors behind a new analysis...
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