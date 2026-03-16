'Sheer fantasy': Study warns 'drill baby drill' approach to North Sea would result in negligible savings for households

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Analysis from Oxford Smith School suggests energy bills can be reduced far more by transitioning to a renewable power system than by maximising North Sea fossil fuel production

Claims the UK can meaningfully reduce energy bills by re-introducing its policy of maximising oil and gas production in the North Sea are "sheer fantasy", according to the authors behind a new analysis...

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