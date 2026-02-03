'Green your eats': How to make the transition to low-carbon farming a reality

New report argues decarbonising farming would have a minimal impact on food prices while delivering enhanced resilience, but careful policy interventions are required to manage what is a 'profound' shift for farmers
Decarbonising farming and food systems may represent one of the biggest challenges faced by the net zero transition, but according to a major new report a switch to genuinely low carbon farming is not...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis