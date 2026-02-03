'Green your eats': How to make the transition to low-carbon farming a reality

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report argues decarbonising farming would have a minimal impact on food prices while delivering enhanced resilience, but careful policy interventions are required to manage what is a 'profound' shift for farmers

Decarbonising farming and food systems may represent one of the biggest challenges faced by the net zero transition, but according to a major new report a switch to genuinely low carbon farming is not...

