UK heat pump installations reached record levels in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Number of heat pump installations last year was over four times higher than in 2020, new government figures confirm

The total number of heat pump installations in existing properties rose seven per cent in 2025 to 51,886, setting a new record for the industry and delivering a 4.5-fold improvement on the level recorded...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

The UK's EV transition is accelerating - but can it be sustained?

Is the UK's first forever chemicals strategy 'commendably holistic' or lacking in ambition?

More on Technology

UK heat pump installations reached record levels in 2025
Technology

UK heat pump installations reached record levels in 2025

Number of heat pump installations last year was over four times higher than in 2020, new government figures confirm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 March 2026 • 4 min read
'UK first': Heidelberg Materials completes hydrogen fuelled asphalt production
Technology

'UK first': Heidelberg Materials completes hydrogen fuelled asphalt production

Trial marks the first time 100 per cent hydrogen has been used to produce asphalt in the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 11 March 2026 • 2 min read
CDP and Google fellowship aims to harness AI to bolster climate adaptation efforts
Technology

CDP and Google fellowship aims to harness AI to bolster climate adaptation efforts

Environmental disclosure non-profit and tech giant’s charitable arm to create new tool to help transform how cities, states, and regions apply CDP's dataset

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 March 2026 • 3 min read