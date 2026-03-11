'UK first': Heidelberg Materials completes hydrogen fuelled asphalt production

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Heidelberg Materials
Image:

Credit: Heidelberg Materials

Trial marks the first time 100 per cent hydrogen has been used to produce asphalt in the UK

Heidelberg Materials has successfully used hydrogen to decarbonise asphalt production on an industrial scale at its Criggion plant in Powys, mid Wales, hailing the project as a first for UK's construction...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
