Cereal farmers hit hardest as income falls by two thirds

Climate impacts and geopolitical instability key factors in falling incomes for many farmers across the UK
Average Farm Business Income (FBI) is expected to fall across all farming sectors in England with cereal farms expected to be the worst hit, suffering losses of up to two thirds. The latest figures...
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