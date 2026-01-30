Cultural industries urged to lead UK's 'climate conversation'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Fixing Our Broken Planet, Natural History Museum
Image:

Credit: Fixing Our Broken Planet, Natural History Museum

British public want to see more climate change content from broadcasters, galleries, museums, and theatres, new Climate Outreach study claims

With trust in government and big business waning, and the UK's once rock-solid political consensus on climate action in tatters, British people are increasingly looking to cultural industries to lead the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Briefing: African countries losing $6bn a year from climate-linked water challenges

How Octopus' Energy Equality Internship is busting myths around working in the low carbon economy

More on Marketing

Cultural industries urged to lead UK's 'climate conversation'
Marketing

Cultural industries urged to lead UK's 'climate conversation'

British public want to see more climate change content from broadcasters, galleries, museums, and theatres, new Climate Outreach study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2026 • 5 min read
Zero Carbon Forum: 'The judges' decision validated our unique model'
Marketing

Zero Carbon Forum: 'The judges' decision validated our unique model'

Winner of Consultancy of the Year at the UK Green Business Awards 2025, Zero Carbon Forum, offers their tips on what makes for a compelling entry

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 28 January 2026 • 5 min read
UK shoppers spend record £1.7bn on certified sustainable seafood
Marketing

UK shoppers spend record £1.7bn on certified sustainable seafood

Marine Stewardship Council annual report shows UK shoppers continue to opt for sustainable fish, as more retailers look to carry its blue ecolabel

Amber Rolt
clock 26 January 2026 • 3 min read