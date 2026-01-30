Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult kicks off annual offshore wind accelerator programme

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK companies looking to fast track technology within the offshore wind sector can apply to join the Launch Academy

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has opened applications for its offshore wind acceleration support programme, the Launch Academy, as it moves into its sixth year. Andrew MacDonald, director...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

UK sets fresh record with 2.6 GW of new solar deployed in 2025

Government extends Warm Home Discount for five years to 2030

More on Wind

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult kicks off annual offshore wind accelerator programme
Wind

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult kicks off annual offshore wind accelerator programme

UK companies looking to fast track technology within the offshore wind sector can apply to join the Launch Academy

Amber Rolt
clock 30 January 2026 • 2 min read
Vattenfall to develop UK's first wind farm to use low carbon steel
Wind

Vattenfall to develop UK's first wind farm to use low carbon steel

Clashindarroch II Wind Farm in Scotland to play key role in Vattenfall's efforts to slash renewables industry's supply chain emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 2 min read
Government confirms over 300 jobs to be saved by repurposing Isle of Wight wind turbine plant
Wind

Government confirms over 300 jobs to be saved by repurposing Isle of Wight wind turbine plant

Isle of Wight factory transformed into UK's only dedicated onshore wind blade plant following £20m investment from government and Vestas

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 January 2026 • 4 min read