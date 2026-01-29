Government extends Warm Home Discount for five years to 2030

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirms extension of energy bill support scheme, as new analysis reiterates that high gas prices are primary driver of increased energy bills
The government has confirmed it is to extend its Warm Home Discount for a further five years, in a move that will provide millions of eligible households with £150 off their winter energy bills. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis