Edinburgh partners with Signify to bring solar hybrid lighting to city's parks

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

City of Edinburgh Council installs hybrid solar connected lighting system in bid to deliver improved sustainability and safety

New solar hybrid lighting has been installed across several parks in Edinburgh, as part of efforts to make pathways safer at night while supporting the city's climate goals. The City of Edinburgh Council...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'EV charging divide': Government urged to make it easier for drivers without driveways to charge EVs

Study: Economic pressures becoming driving force behind sustainable living behaviours

More on Solar

Egg Power secures up to £400m for renewables push across UK and Europe
Solar

Egg Power secures up to £400m for renewables push across UK and Europe

Natwest inks debt financing deal, backing Liberty Global's clean energy investment arm to deliver 500MW of solar and wind

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2026 • 3 min read
Downing and Tokyo Century join forces on £300m UK solar drive
Solar

Downing and Tokyo Century join forces on £300m UK solar drive

New venture to acquire ready-to-build projects that have Contracts-for-Difference arrangements in place and grid connection dates in 2027 and 2028

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2026 • 2 min read
'The case to build solar has never been stronger': Solar met 61 per cent of US electricity demand growth in 2025
Solar

'The case to build solar has never been stronger': Solar met 61 per cent of US electricity demand growth in 2025

Ember analysis shows new solar generation covered all the rise in daytime electricity demand in the US last time, while the roll out of energy storage helped meet growing evening demand

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2026 • 2 min read