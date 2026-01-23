Edinburgh partners with Signify to bring solar hybrid lighting to city's parks

City of Edinburgh Council installs hybrid solar connected lighting system in bid to deliver improved sustainability and safety
New solar hybrid lighting has been installed across several parks in Edinburgh, as part of efforts to make pathways safer at night while supporting the city's climate goals. The City of Edinburgh Council...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis