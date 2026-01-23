Environment issues have never been so fiercely debated in a Welsh election campaign as they will be in 2026

Polls suggest the May elections will result in major changes in the Senedd - and environmental issues will be to the fore in what could prove to be an increasingly divisive campaign
Wales prides itself in being a pioneer in environmental policy. It was the first country in the world to adopt a statutory duty for public bodies to make development sustainable, in 2015. Yet, environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis