Solar developers urged to target 'poorer-quality' farmland wherever possible

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New guidance from Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals aims to help balance demands for clean energy generation, food production, and biodiversity protection

Productive UK farmland is at risk from the expansion of solar farms enabled by "inconsistencies" in Environmental Impact Assessments, according to new guidance published today and designed balance the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

EDF to recycle turbine blades into fence posts, benches, and pathways

'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100

More on Solar

'We need to go further and faster': How tackling cost barriers and confidence gaps could drive another record year for solar installations
Solar

'We need to go further and faster': How tackling cost barriers and confidence gaps could drive another record year for solar installations

Interest in solar panels remains strong and the market is growing fast - but further action may be needed tackle barriers to adoption that could slow the rooftop revolution

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 January 2026 • 7 min read
Sunniest year on record pushes solar generation to new high
Solar

Sunniest year on record pushes solar generation to new high

Official figures confirm solar has provided record 6.3 per cent share of UK power mix, as Met Office reports 2025 has already set new record for hours of sunshine

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2025 • 4 min read
'Economically feasible': New study reveals latest fall in solar-storage costs
Solar

'Economically feasible': New study reveals latest fall in solar-storage costs

Ember analysis confirms cost of storing solar electricity using utility-scale batteries has dropped to just $65/MWh outside China and the US

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read