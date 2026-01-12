Osborne Clarke's Caroline Bush: 'Nature risk is higher up the corporate agenda than ever'

Caroline Bush is an associate director in law firm Osborne Clarke's environment team, where she works with clients from multiple sectors on all aspects of nature and sustainability law - with a particular focus on natural capital.

Her role covers complex corporate and real estate transactions, waste and bioenergy projects and infrastructure projects, as well as advising clients on climate change and sustainability regulation, waste producer responsibility law and the emerging areas of biodiversity law. Bush also works closely with Osborne Clarke's Planning team on areas such as biodiversity net gain, and provides strategic advice to clients on the potential impacts on their business from ESG, natural capital and net zero policies and regulation.

In our latest video interview, BusinessGreen sat down with Caroline in late 2025 to discuss her wide-ranging expertise as an environmental lawyer, her views on the UK's changing landscape for environmental and climate regulation, and what risks and opportunities companies should be looking out for in 2026 and beyond.

Touching on issues such as the pathway ahead for the UK's new Biodiversity Net Gain regulations, getting ahead of the game on climate and nature risk, and examples of businesses leading the way in opening up new opportunities in natural capital markets - the conversation can be watched back in full by pressing play on the video below.

Osborne Clarke is a partner of the UK Green Business Awards 2025.