FatFace rolls out net zero supplier agreement

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

B Corp retailer to demand net zero transition plans and progress reports from suppliers in exchange for preferred partner status

FatFace has launched a new partnership agreement that will see its suppliers agree to develop net zero transition plans in exchange for preferred partner status and advice on sustainable business practices....

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Stuart Stone
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