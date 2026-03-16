FatFace rolls out net zero supplier agreement

B Corp retailer to demand net zero transition plans and progress reports from suppliers in exchange for preferred partner status
FatFace has launched a new partnership agreement that will see its suppliers agree to develop net zero transition plans in exchange for preferred partner status and advice on sustainable business practices....
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