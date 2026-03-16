Government hands Environment Agency 'police-like powers' to tackle waste crime

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Defra moves to establish zero-tolerance policy on illegal waste, as government threatens to confiscate fly tippers' driving licenses

The government has handed down "police-like powers" to the Environment Agency, as it seeks to establish a zero-tolerance approach to waste crime that is estimated to cost the UK economy around £1bn every...

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Government hands Environment Agency 'police-like powers' to tackle waste crime
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