Government hands Environment Agency 'police-like powers' to tackle waste crime

Defra moves to establish zero-tolerance policy on illegal waste, as government threatens to confiscate fly tippers' driving licenses
The government has handed down "police-like powers" to the Environment Agency, as it seeks to establish a zero-tolerance approach to waste crime that is estimated to cost the UK economy around £1bn every...
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