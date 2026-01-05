UK Green Business Awards 2026 opens for entries

The UK Green Business Awards 2026 is now open for entries, with businesses, projects, and individuals from across the green economy invited to submit their nominations for the UK's most prestigious green business awards.

Now in their fourth year, the UK Green Business Awards are the successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that ran for over a decade from 2010. This year's gala awards dinner and ceremony will take place on the evening of June 24th at The Brewery in central London, once again bringing together over 600 business leaders, sustainability executives, politicians, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners to celebrate the best of the UK's green economy.

For the first time, the awards will this year partner with London Climate Action Week, providing a unique platform for companies to promote their trail-blazing green efforts as part of one of the world's leading forums for advancing global climate action.

"2026 promises to be a critical year for the UK's green economy, as companies and investors accelerate efforts to deliver on their environmental goals and showcase how the clean energy transition and pursuit of net zero emissions is delivering multiple benefits to customers and the economy as a whole," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "If your organisation is working to curb environmental impacts and build more sustainable and resilient business models, we'd urge you to join us in promoting and celebrating the progress that is being made at the UK Green Business Awards 2026."

The awards will this year feature up to 30 categories covering a wide range of areas, from renewables, hospitality, buildings, and retail to green marketing, the circular economy, nature restoration, and the coveted titles of small business of the year, innovation of the year, and company of the year.

The deadline for submitting completed entries is on 27th February and the list of finalists will then be announced in late March, ahead of the winners and highly commended entries being unveiled at a glittering awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday 24th of June.

To support the entry process, BusinessGreen will also host an exclusive webinar with some of the members of the awards judging panel, who can provide insights into the judging process and what makes a compelling entry. The free to attend webinar will take place at 11am on January 29th and you can sign up to join the session now.

You can also reserve your place at the UK Green Business Awards ceremony and gala dinner through the booking page and check out sponsorship opportunities through the awards website.