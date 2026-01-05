GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: GrowUp Farms
Image:

Credit: GrowUp Farms

Producer of packaged salads for several major UK supermarkets has been sold by administrators to private equity firm Sun Capital Ltd

GrowUp Farms has been rescued from administration in a deal that has seen the embattled UK vertical farming operator sold to private equity firm Sun Capital Limited, saving more than 80 jobs in the process....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal

'Radical collaboration': How the UK retail industry plans to tackle stubbornly high supply chain emissions

More on Investment

'Tumultuous teenage years': AI and data centre boom drives eight per cent increase in climate tech funding
Investment

'Tumultuous teenage years': AI and data centre boom drives eight per cent increase in climate tech funding

Climate tech deal count hits four-year low, but average deal size increases to levels not seen since 2020, new study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 January 2026 • 4 min read
Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal
Investment

Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal

Key fossil fuel and biofuel facilities at North Lincolnshire facility to be integrated into US oil and gas giant's neighbouring Humber Refinery

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 January 2026 • 3 min read
GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer
Investment

GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer

Producer of packaged salads for several major UK supermarkets has been sold by administrators to private equity firm Sun Capital Ltd

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 January 2026 • 4 min read