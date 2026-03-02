UK Green Business Awards: Entry deadline extended

The deadline for entries for the UK Green Business Awards 2026 has today been extended and will now fall at 6pm on Friday 6th March.

The move comes in response to popular demand for deadline extensions for this year's awards. In order to ensure a level playing field for all entrants, the deadline has now been extended for everyone wishing to take part in the UK's most prestigious green business awards.

Entries can be submitted through the awards website and any organisation or individual that has already made a submission ahead of the original deadline and wishes to update it ahead of the new deadline can now do so.

"We've had a large number of requests for deadline extensions for entries to this year's awards, so to ensure a level playing field we're delighted to announce an extra week for everyone to complete their submissions," said James Murray, editor-in-chief at BusinessGreen and chair of the judges for the UK Green Business Awards. "The finalists for this year's awards will still be announced as planned in late March ahead of the awards ceremony in June. We're looking forward to another wonderful celebration of the best and brightest from across the UK's burgeoning green economy."

The flagship awards - which are now in the their fourth year and act as the successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that first launched in 2010 - are expected to bring together over 600 senior figures from across the UK's green economy, providing a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and showcase the many achievements of leading green businesses.

The glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place at the Brewery in Central London on the evening of Wednesday 24th June, forming part of London Climate Action Week.