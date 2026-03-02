BusinessGreen's latest monthly Spotlight webinar is to explore the techniques and best practices that can help businesses across the green economy strengthen recruitment and retention.

Hosted in association with Octopus Energy's Jobs That Matter campaign, and delivered as part of BusinessGreen's Workforce 2030 campaign, the interactive webinar will explore what it takes to develop an attractive and effective recruitment strategy that can underpin the next phase of the green economy's expansion.

The session - titled Effective recruitment and retention for the future economy - will take place at 11am on Tuesday 10th March.

Confirmed speakers include Olivia Wray, global head of talent acquisition at Octopus Energy, Katie Neck, managing director and founder at Sustained Futures, and Joshua Deru, just transition lead at the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

The panel discussion will explore how business are responding to a looming skills crunch across the green economy and working to develop more attractive and effective recruitment and retention strategies for their organisations.

The session will cover:

How big is the skills challenge facing the green economy? (And what even is the ‘green economy'?)

How can businesses best attract a wide range of talent?

What does the next generation expect from their future employer?

How can businesses embed environmental understanding across all roles?

Why should businesses invest in green skills development, and how can they build the business case for this investment?

What do effective staff recruitment and retention strategies entail?

How can businesses effectively work with partners and the education sector to boost the green economy skills base?

"Skills shortages represent one of the biggest challenges faced by the net zero transition, but are businesses do everything they can to attract, develop, and retain the talent they need to grow their business and accelerate the roll out of clean technologies and greener business models?" asked BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, who will chair the webinar.

"Our latest BusinessGreen Spotlight webinar brings together leading experts to offer their insights into how to recruit and retain a team that is well paced to prosper in the fast-evolving future economy."

You can now sign up to attend the free webinar through the event website.