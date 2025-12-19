UK Green Business Awards 2026 joins London Climate Action Week

BusinessGreen is delighted to announce the UK Green Business Awards has partnered with London Climate Action Week and will now take place on the evening of June 24th, 2026.

The change of date positions the annual celebration of the best of the green economy at the heart of the world-leading London Climate Action Week, which will once again stage scores of events across the capital that will explore how to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and showcase the many benefits that result from climate action.

"London Climate Action Week is internationally-renowned as one of the best forums for advancing efforts to tackle the climate crisis and showcasing the progress that is being made," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "As such, it makes perfect sense for our annual celebration of so many inspiring green businesses, projects, and innovations to join the roster of events."

"We're looking forward to working with London Climate Action Week to bring people together and promote the many brilliant businesses that are driving forward the green economy and pioneering sustainable practices and clean technologies."

Now in their fourth year, the UK Green Business Awards are the successor to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards that ran for over a decade. The awards bring together around 600 business leaders, sustainability executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners to celebrate the inspiring companies, projects, and individuals that are driving forward the UK's transition to a new zero and nature positive economy.

The awards attract hundreds of entries across a wide range of categories, including innovation of the year, renewable energy project of the year, circular economy project of the year, entrepreneur of the year, small business of the year, and company of the year.

The awards will open to entries in the first week of January, with the deadline for submitting completed entries falling on 27th February.

The list of finalists will then be announced in late March, ahead of the winners and highly commended entries being unveiled at a glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in central London on the evening of Wednesday 24th of June.

To support the entry process, BusinessGreen will also host an exclusive webinar with some of the members of the awards judging panel, who can provide insights into the judging process and what makes a compelling entry. The free to attend webinar will take place at 11am on January 29th and you can sign up to join the session now.