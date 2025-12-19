Trump Media to merge with Google-backed fusion energy firm in $6bn deal

Firm behind President Trump's Truth Social platform to merge with TAE Technologies to create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion companies
Trump Media & Technology Group and Google-backed TAE Technologies have announced they are to merge in a deal valued at more than $6bn (£4.4bn) that would create one of the world's first publicly traded...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis