'Build, baby, build': Government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act enters info force

Sweeping planning reforms receive Royal Assent, as government confirms further details of how its new Nature Restoration Fund will seek to compensate for negative impacts from development
The government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act has officially been inked into the UK statute books, paving the way for a raft of reforms and an overhaul of nature protection rules aimed at speeding...
