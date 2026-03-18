Jet Zero Taskforce reflects on decarbonisation progress during 'challenging' year

Taskforce's annual report urges government to prioritise delivery of first-of-a-kind SAF plants and create a delivery council to address soaring green fuel costs
The past year has been marked by both "real progress" and sizeable challenges for the government's Jet Zero Taskforce, which this week stressed the accelerated delivery of green fuels and low carbon aviation...
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