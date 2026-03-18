Point One: More than 30 firms commit 0.1 per cent of revenue to support global clean energy rollout

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Paul Polman, Christiana Figueres, and actor Riz Ahmed back new SME-focused campaign that draws on analysis showing how investing just 0.1 per cent of global revenues could build a clean power system by 2040

More than 30 businesses have pledged 0.1 per cent of their annual revenue to support clean energy projects in emerging and developing economies, as part of a new campaign launched today. Dubbed Point...

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