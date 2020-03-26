Electric Vehicles
Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition
Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market
Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m
Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Wireless charging for electric taxis wins £3.4m funding boost
Six month trial in Nottingham will test whether 'inductive' charging could be a viable way of providing electric cabs with power
Kia and Hyundai invest £85m in UK EV start-up
The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in electric vehicle and mobility services.
Moixa and Honda turbocharge smart charge vision with Islington installation
Deployment of bi-directional electric vehicle chargers at Islington Town Hall aims to help drive progress towards the Council's net zero goals
Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
Kia launches $25bn strategy to spearhead shift to EVs
Kia Motors is aiming for a quarter of its sales to come from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025
Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26
Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030
Hydrogen fuel cell sector enjoys record 2019 as demand soars
Strong growth anticipated for both the hydrogen fuel cell sector and conventional electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade, as EV uptake continues to accelerate
Fast lane: EU must accelerate EV charging point rollout to meet climate goals, analysis warns
A report from green campaign group Transport & Environment has calculated that the EU will need three million charging points across the continent by 2030 to meet growing EV demand
From traffic hell to EV heaven: Could zero emission vehicles usher in an era of 'road calm'?
A new driving test devised by Hyundai provides further evidence that electric vehicles are not just cleaner, they lead to calmer, safer drivers too
'Better late than never': Could 2020 deliver a tipping point for electric vehicles?
Tighter CO2 regulations, tax incentives, and market pressures could provide a launchpad for rapid EV sales over the next decade, according to experts
Zero emission cars enjoy record year of sales
Industry data reveals battery electric cars sales were up 144 per cent in 2019
Volkswagen ramps up EV production target to 1.5 million by 2025
German giant now expects to produce one million EVs by 2023, two years earlier than previously planned
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Top 10 transportation trends to watch for in 2020
From electric trucks to e-cargo bikes and V2G bus charging - here's the lowdown on what to expect on US roads in 2020
Gridserve completes 'UK's most advanced' solar farm
Plant is first in UK to use bifacial solar panels and trackers to follow the sun, maximising electricity generation
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Pod Point and Groupe PSA ink EV charger supplier deal
Pod Point has signed a deal to become the exclusive electric vehicle chargepoint supplier for French car manufacturer Groupe PSA's brands
Election 2019: What the main parties' manifestos say about zero-emissions transport
Sam Unsworth assesses whether Conservative and Labour Parties' manifesto go far enough to deliver net zero transport
Volvo Trucks creates concept for heavy duty electric truck
Auto giant says electric truck would cut noise and air pollution at construction sites