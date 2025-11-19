The AA teams up with Zapmap to help members find EV chargers

Zapmap data to show AA members the nearest EV charge points through the AA App
The AA has announced it has formed a strategic partnership with public electric vehicle (EV) charging app Zapmap to help its members stay charged up. Under the terms of the partnership, AA members...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis