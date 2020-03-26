Nissan Leaf
Nissan and EDF team up to accelerate electric vehicle V2G charging
Agreement will see Nissan provide V2G-capable electric cars, as EDF delivers smart charging solutions
Nissan Leaf: How an electric vehicle won over this automotive agnostic
James Murray spends a week with a Nissan Leaf and finds that while challenges remain for the EV revolution, the car itself is truly astounding
Fresh LEAF: Nissan debuts new model with 239-mile range
New LEAF model has the longest range yet for the iconic electric vehicle in a move Nissan hopes will 'broaden the appeal' of electric motoring
Prepare for the electric surge
For taxi drivers, the range limits of EVs are more than offset by the potential fuel cost saving
Nissan Leaf gets green light for vehicle-to-grid use in Germany
Electric car is first to win regulatory approval from German authorities to supply energy from battery back to the grid
Could Amsterdam Arena kick-off a new frontier for battery storage?
A new 2.8MWh energy storage system at the stadium provides back-up power and grid balancing services via second-life Nissan LEAF batteries - Could other major buildings follow suit?
Amsterdam Arena switches on giant Nissan LEAF battery storage system
Using second-life and new EV batteries, the system combines with solar panels on the stadium's roof to provide back-up power and local grid management
OVO unveils home V2G electric vehicle charger and battery storage units
Utility launches suite of domestic energy products to boost home energy flexibility
New Nissan LEAF goes on sale
Updated model boasting range of up to 177 miles goes on sale from £21,990
Nissan and OVO Energy: How EVs are blurring lines between car and energy firms
With battery electric transport seen as a solution to balancing the grid, does collaboration between the Japanese auto giant and the UK utility provide a sign of things to come?
Nissan to pilot trio of energy grid and storage projects
Japanese carmaker to trial three projects next year aimed at widening access to electricity and green mobility in developing countries
Electric dreams? Nissan reveals plan to 'transform modern life as we know it'
Carmaker claims investments in infrastructure and battery advances will 'change the way people access and pay for the power in their cars'
Nissan revs up EV 'ecosystem' with long range e-van
Carmaker unveils plans for next decade of EV development, including charging network expansion, home battery storage innovation, and vehicle-to-grid technology
Nissan unveils new long-range LEAF
The latest model comes equipped with vehicle-to-grid technology so the EV can act as a mobile energy storage device
Nissan launches scrappage scheme to encourage switch to EVs
LEAF manufacturer becomes latest car firm to offer cash incentive to trade in polluting vehicles - but this time fully electric cars are on offer
New Nissan LEAF to boast 'e-Pedal' technology for ultra-simple driving
Latest model of the best-selling electric car will come with Nissan's new e-Pedal technology, which allows drivers to speed up, brake and stop with just one foot
Global electric vehicles fleet hits two million - is the market in the fast lane towards exponential growth?
IEA analysis shows 60 per cent growth in global EV numbers last year, bolstered by increased investment and cutting edge research
Nissan LEAF confirmed as UK's fastest growing small family car
Automaker says November sales were over double levels seen in the same month last year
The changing UK energy landscape and the automotive sector
National EV manager at Nissan Motor GB, Karl Anders, believes smart energy is changing the face of the UK automative sector
Nissan gears up for sharing economy with launch of 'digitally powered' car sharing scheme
'Get & Go' scheme uses smart algorithms to create tailored groups of nearby car owners to share ownership of new Micra
Nissan hits the ignition for used Leaf campaign
Auto giant highlights growing market for second hand electric vehicles with new £175 a month offer
Hyperdrive secures supply of Nissan LEAF battery technology
Lithium ion battery firm becomes first to use Nissan's technology in own products
Uber to trial fleet of 20 electric Nissan Leaf cars in London
Car hire phone app service to operate fleet of 20 all-electric Nissan Leaf cars for three month trial in the capital
Public concern about air pollution is on the rise, Nissan research reveals
Number of internet searches for terms related to air pollution has leapt up in the past 10 years, study shows