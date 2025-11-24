Reports: Chancellor to provide £1.3bn boost to electric vehicle grant scheme

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Reports: Chancellor to provide £1.3bn boost to electric vehicle grant scheme

Budget expected to extend popular grant scheme through to 2030, as government prepares consultation on pay-per-mile EV tax proposals

The government is set to use this week's Budget to underscore how it is "fully committed to the transition to electric vehicles", with a series of measures designed to reduce the cost of purchasing and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP30 delivered mix of success and failure, but that is no success at all

Government announces first freeze for rail fares in 30 years

More on Policy

Energy price cap to creep up 0.2 per cent from January
Policy

Energy price cap to creep up 0.2 per cent from January

Ofgem attributes surprise cap increase to policy costs associated with Sizewell C and Warm Home Discounts, as concerns grow over prospect of further price hikes in 2026

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 November 2025 • 5 min read
Scotland delays green heat bill for second time, citing lack of UK-wide 'clarity'
Policy

Scotland delays green heat bill for second time, citing lack of UK-wide 'clarity'

Government reaffirms pledge to decarbonise buildings in Scotland by 2045, but delays crucial Bill beyond next year's Holyrood election

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2025 • 5 min read
Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government set to expand scheme to include air conditioning heat pumps
Policy

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government set to expand scheme to include air conditioning heat pumps

Government expands heat pump scheme to include heat batteries and 'air-to-air devices' that can cool homes in summer, despite speculation over budget cuts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2025 • 4 min read