EV
VW unveils hotly anticipated ID.3 electric car
The EV market is about to get even more competitive following VW's unveiling of what it hopes will become the 'people's EV'
Report: Europe must end fossil fuel car sales by 2035
Nations must go further and faster to phase out combustion engine cars, new analysis suggests
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Faraday Institution dishes out £42m in battery R&D funding
New government-backed research hub awards fresh funding to four pioneering energy storage projects
Could the 'wheels come off' the electric vehicle revolution?
New report from PwC calls on government and industry to work together on EV roll out or risk technical 'pinch points' putting the brakes on the sector
Canada charges EV infrastructure with $120m investment
Canadian government launches phase 2 of its ambitious project to get more EVs on the road
CES 2018: Record-breaking EVs, waterless washing machines, and recycled 'digital' gold
The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas once again featured a host of emerging clean technologies - BusinessGreen takes a look at some of the most eye-catching developments
Kia revs up electric vehicle push
South Korea's second largest car manufacturer Kia unveils plan to accelerate its move into the fast-expanding electric vehicle market
Bluepoint London adds 1,000 EV charge points as demand accelerates
London network charges up more EV plug-in points in a bid to meet a doubling in demand
Formula E races forward with ABB as new lead sponsor
Swiss charge point developer ABB becomes championship sponsor, as electric car sales soar to new heights
Carmakers promise 400 fast-charging stations across Europe by 2020
Joint venture sees Ford, BMW, Daimler, and VW work together to establish comprehensive charging network capableof supporting surge in EV take-up
OVO Energy powers up smart electric vehicle charging drive
Energy supplier launches new EV Everywhere service to provide customers with free membership to the UK's largest charging network