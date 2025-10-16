'One of the biggest cons': Study accuses plug-in hybrids of failing to deliver promised emissions savings

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Transport and Environment analysis claims real world emissions from plug-in hybrids can be almost five times higher than official tests suggest

Real world emissions from plug-in hybrids (PHEV) can be nearly five times higher than official tests suggest, meaning popular models are resulting in emissions that are only 19 per cent lower than the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Market failures - loads of them

Government announces further reforms to 'outdated planning system'

More on Automotive

Duracell E-Charge to invest more than £200m in UK EV charging infrastructure
Automotive

Duracell E-Charge to invest more than £200m in UK EV charging infrastructure

Battery giant selects the UK to debut new EV charging venture, and targets at least 500 charge points this decade

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 October 2025 • 2 min read
Munro secures £2m to accelerate all-terrain EV production for mining, defence, and construction
Automotive

Munro secures £2m to accelerate all-terrain EV production for mining, defence, and construction

Glasgow-based automaker receives funding boost as it works to fulfil £17m order book for its electric 4x4 vehicles

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 October 2025 • 2 min read
'RRP is meaningless': Is cost-parity for EVs and petrol cars closer than you think?
Automotive

'RRP is meaningless': Is cost-parity for EVs and petrol cars closer than you think?

Industry-backed analysis argues comparisons between the cost of new EVs and petrol and diesel cars in the UK are often misleadingly based on recommended retail prices

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 October 2025 • 4 min read