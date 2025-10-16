'Huge cause for concern': Atmospheric CO2 reaches new high after record spike in 2024

Stuart Stone
Wildfire emissions and reduced CO2 absorption by carbon sinks push atmospheric CO2 to record levels, UN agency reveals

Carbon dioxide levels in the Earth's atmosphere have risen to unprecedented levels, after increasing by a record amount in 2024. That is according to the 21st edition of the United Nations' World Meteorological...

Stuart Stone
