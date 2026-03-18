Study: EV adoption cut oil demand equivalent to 70 per cent of Iran's exports in 2025

The global EV fleet helped avoid demand for 1.7 million barrels of oil a day in 2025, according to a new study that underscores how fossil fuels are 'the Achilles’ heel’ of the global economy
The pace and scale of the global electric vehicle (EV) rollout meant the use of 1.7 million barrels of oil was avoided each day in 2025 - equivalent to 70 per cent of the 2.4 million barrels a day typically...
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