Study: EV adoption cut oil demand equivalent to 70 per cent of Iran's exports in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The global EV fleet helped avoid demand for 1.7 million barrels of oil a day in 2025, according to a new study that underscores how fossil fuels are 'the Achilles’ heel’ of the global economy

The pace and scale of the global electric vehicle (EV) rollout meant the use of 1.7 million barrels of oil was avoided each day in 2025 - equivalent to 70 per cent of the 2.4 million barrels a day typically...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Jet Zero Taskforce reflects on decarbonisation progress during 'challenging' year

Point One: More than 30 firms commit 0.1 per cent of revenue to support global clean energy rollout

More on Automotive

Study: EV adoption cut oil demand equivalent to 70 per cent of Iran's exports in 2025
Automotive

Study: EV adoption cut oil demand equivalent to 70 per cent of Iran's exports in 2025

The global EV fleet helped avoid demand for 1.7 million barrels of oil a day in 2025, according to a new study that underscores how fossil fuels are 'the Achilles’ heel’ of the global economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 March 2026 • 5 min read
Iran War: Increase in running costs five times higher for petrol cars than for EVs
Automotive

Iran War: Increase in running costs five times higher for petrol cars than for EVs

Drivers of petrol models are much more exposed to energy price spikes than EV drivers, new analysis warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 March 2026 • 4 min read
Raw Charging and Landsec plot £24.5m shopping centre EV charging rollout
Automotive

Raw Charging and Landsec plot £24.5m shopping centre EV charging rollout

Partnership is set to rollout 1,000 new electric vehicle charging bays across more than two dozen UK shopping centres owned by Landsec

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 16 March 2026 • 2 min read