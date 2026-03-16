Raw Charging and Landsec plot £24.5m shopping centre EV charging rollout

Partnership is set to rollout 1,000 new electric vehicle charging bays across more than two dozen UK shopping centres owned by Landsec
Raw Charging is to rollout 1,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charging bays at more than two dozen shopping centres across the UK, under a new £24.5m partnership announced today with real estate giant Landsec....
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