Raw Charging and Landsec plot £24.5m shopping centre EV charging rollout

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Raw Charging / Landsec
Image:

Credit: Raw Charging / Landsec

Partnership is set to rollout 1,000 new electric vehicle charging bays across more than two dozen UK shopping centres owned by Landsec

Raw Charging is to rollout 1,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charging bays at more than two dozen shopping centres across the UK, under a new £24.5m partnership announced today with real estate giant Landsec....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

The unsung heroes of reliable 24/7 clean power

Study: UK agroforestry adoption held back by lack of advice for farmers

More on Automotive

Raw Charging and Landsec plot £24.5m shopping centre EV charging rollout
Automotive

Raw Charging and Landsec plot £24.5m shopping centre EV charging rollout

Partnership is set to rollout 1,000 new electric vehicle charging bays across more than two dozen UK shopping centres owned by Landsec

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 16 March 2026 • 2 min read
The UK's EV transition is accelerating - but can it be sustained?
Automotive

The UK's EV transition is accelerating - but can it be sustained?

New official data suggests EV adoption in the UK is 'on track' to meet government targets, but the auto industry is continuing to demand an 'urgent review' of targets it fears are too ambitious

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 March 2026 • 9 min read
Electric vehicle prices fall in Europe for first time in five years
Automotive

Electric vehicle prices fall in Europe for first time in five years

New Transport & Environment analysis shows EU's tougher CO2 rules helped drive down price of electric vehicles across the bloc by four per cent

Amber Rolt
clock 12 March 2026 • 4 min read