Government set to ease planning barriers for small turbines

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
The government is to allow small scale wind turbines to be installed without applying for planning permission / Credit: iStock
Image:

The government is to allow small scale wind turbines to be installed without applying for planning permission / Credit: iStock

Proposals would allow businesses and public sector organisations to install one turbine up to 30 metres tall without submitting planning proposals

The government has today announced plans to lower planning barriers for small scale wind turbines, as it continues to accelerate efforts to boost domestic clean energy generation in response to the energy...

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