Government set to ease planning barriers for small turbines

Proposals would allow businesses and public sector organisations to install one turbine up to 30 metres tall without submitting planning proposals
The government has today announced plans to lower planning barriers for small scale wind turbines, as it continues to accelerate efforts to boost domestic clean energy generation in response to the energy...
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