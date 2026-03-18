'The alternative is unacceptable': Zack Polanski calls on government to extend energy bill price cap

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'The alternative is unacceptable': Zack Polanski calls on government to extend energy bill price cap

Green Party leader sets out vision for tackling 'rip-off Britain', ending failed privatisation experiment, and curbing energy bills

Zack Polanski has called on the government to extend the energy price cap beyond June, as he today gave his first major speech setting out the Greens' economic vision ahead of the upcoming local elections....

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