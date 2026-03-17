Iran War: Increase in running costs five times higher for petrol cars than for EVs

Drivers of petrol models are much more exposed to energy price spikes than EV drivers, new analysis warns
The increase in the cost of filling a petrol car in the EU if surging oil prices remain above $100 a barrel is set to be at least five times higher than the uptick in charging costs faced by electric vehicle...
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