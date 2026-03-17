Iran War: Increase in running costs five times higher for petrol cars than for EVs

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Drivers of petrol models are much more exposed to energy price spikes than EV drivers, new analysis warns

The increase in the cost of filling a petrol car in the EU if surging oil prices remain above $100 a barrel is set to be at least five times higher than the uptick in charging costs faced by electric vehicle...

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