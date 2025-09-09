Women in Green Business Awards: One month to go

There is just a few weeks left to secure your place at the second annual Women in Green Business Awards and join the this year's celebration of inspiring women from across the green economy

There is now just a month to go until the Women in Green Business 2025, which will be staged in Central London on the evening of October 8th.

The second annual edition of the awards will take place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London, featuring a networking reception, gala dinner, keynote speeches, and a prestigious awards ceremony - supported by awards' sponsors EquansPatch, and AVEVA -  which will recognise many of the inspiring women working to advance the UK's green economy.

The awards will bring together hundreds of inspiring women and leading businesses, which were named as finalists this year following a highly competitive nomination and short-listing process. 

Last year's inaugural awards saw over 350 attendees and was fully booked. This year's event is on track for record attendance with around 400 guests already confirmed, and as such finalists are advised to secure their place now to avoid disappointment.

Tables and bespoke seat packages can be booked now through the awards website.

"We were once again blown away by the many brilliant nominations for this year's Women in Green Business Awards, all of which were testament to the remarkable work women are doing to advance the UK's green economy," said Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges and co-founder of the Women in Green Business Awards. "Huge congratulations go to everyone nominated for an award and to our fantastic finalists.

"We look forward to showcasing and celebrating the work of these inspiring women from across the full breadth of the green business community at the awards ceremony in October."

If you have any questions about the Women in Green Business Awards, the booking process, bespoke seat packages, or sponsorship opportunities then please reach out to Anne-Marie Judge on +44 (0)207 484 9887 or  [email protected].  

