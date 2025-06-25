Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Finalists announced

BusinessGreen is today proud to announce the finalists for the second annual Women in Green Business Awards.

There were over 460 nominations for this year's awards, highlighting the hugely impressive work being undertaken by women right across the green economy.

"We were once again blown away by the many brilliant nominations for this year's Women in Green Business Awards, all of which were testament to the remarkable work women are doing to advance the UK's green economy," said Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges and co-founder of the Women in Green Business Awards. "Huge congratulations go to everyone nominated for an award and to our fantastic finalists. We look forward to showcasing and celebrating the work of these inspiring women from across the full breadth of the green business community at the awards ceremony in October."

The finalists will now be considered by our expert panel of judges and the winners and highly commended entries will be announced at the prestigious awards night on the evening of October 8th in Central London.

You can now secure tickets through the awards website for the gala dinner and awards ceremony, which will be brought to you with support from our sponsors Equans and Patch.