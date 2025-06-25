Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Finalists announced

Check out the full shortlist for the second annual Women in Green Business Awards
BusinessGreen is today proud to announce the finalists for the second annual Women in Green Business Awards.
There were over 460 nominations for this year's awards, highlighting the hugely impressive work being undertaken by women right across the green economy.
"We were once again blown away by the many brilliant nominations for this year's Women in Green Business Awards, all of which were testament to the remarkable work women are doing to advance the UK's green economy," said Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges and co-founder of the Women in Green Business Awards. "Huge congratulations go to everyone nominated for an award and to our fantastic finalists. We look forward to showcasing and celebrating the work of these inspiring women from across the full breadth of the green business community at the awards ceremony in October."
The finalists will now be considered by our expert panel of judges and the winners and highly commended entries will be announced at the prestigious awards night on the evening of October 8th in Central London.
You can now secure tickets through the awards website for the gala dinner and awards ceremony, which will be brought to you with support from our sponsors Equans and Patch.
The finalists for this year's awards are:
Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year
Equans UK & Ireland - ‘Be Yourself' Strategy
GLH - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
The Electric Car Scheme - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Rider Levett Bucknall - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy
SPARC Alliance - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Consultancy of the Year
Atmos Consulting
Carbonology
Dialogue Matters
Full Circle CI
Hope Solutions
Lorax EPI
Morelli Consulting
Renew Consultancy
SustainSphere Advisory
Campaign of the Year
Campaign for Better Transport: Bus stop standard campaign
The SPARC Alliance Campaign
Apprentice of the Year
Beth Faulkner, DHL Aviation
Grainne Curzon, Rider Levett Bucknall
Rebecca Jones, WSP
Buildings Professional of the Year
Alisha Kalam, Smart Managed Solutions
Alison Coward, Westmorland and Furness Council
Caroline McCabe, Hitachi Energy
Hazel Lim, Deep Green
Helen Pollock, Hertfordshire Futures
Hero Bennett, Max Fordham LLP
Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan
Ruth Kerrigan, Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited
Carbon Markets Professional of the Year
Beatrice Mocci, UNDO Carbon
Celia Francis, Ponterra
Charmaine Yeo, GSK plc
Patrícia Silva, Patch
ShanMae Teo, Climate Impact Partners
Shilpila Cautam, Opna
Shona Crawford-Smith, Sylvera
Clean Energy Professional of the Year
Anne Johnstone, Vital Energi Utilities Ltd
Aurelia Hibbert, Mott MacDonald Ltd
Ellie van der Heijden, Everoze
Jane Gaston, Net Zero North West
Kay Walker, Balfour Beatty
Nina Vidon, WSP
Rosie Knight, Ohme
Sanna Atherton, National Energy System Operator
Shraddha Nair, Turner & Townsend
Communications/Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency
Fran O'Leary, Lodestone Communications
Hannah Thame, Resonates
Jo Field, JFG Communications
Lisa Merrick Lawless, Purpose Disruptors
Rebecca Day, Still Curious
Sarah Booth, Pivotal Consulting
Communications/Marketing Professional of the Year - In-House
Abby Ray, Ashden Climate Solutions
Angela Terry, One Home Climate Solutions
Lucy Coast, Business for Nature
Lucy Kittow, Lloyds Banking Group
Lynsey Mitchell, EDF Renewables UK and Ireland
Michelle Taute, Tallarna
Sioned Thomas, Recorra
Tina Hughan, Gunnebo Entrance Control
Tracey Elsey, UK Power Networks
Nature Professional of the Year
Dr Verena Meraldi, HX Expeditions
Ella Thomson, OVO Energy
Ffion Mitchell-Langford, Marine Conservation Society
Helen Roberts, Menter Môn Morlais Limited
Jennifer Estaris, Netflix
Kellie Dalton, House of Hackney
Mahima Sukhdev, GIST Impact
Savita Willmott, The Natural History Consortium
Transport Professional of the Year
Caroline Barker and Fiona Lee (job share), Department for Transport
Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping
Julie Furnell, Mobilityways
Selene Sari, Vox Aeris
Silviya Barrett, Campaign for Better Transport
Steffi Dance, Camden Council
Zoë Walsh, Greater London Hire Limited
Clean Technology Innovator of the Year
Agnes Czako, AirEx Technologies
Andri Johnston, Cambridge University Press & Assessment
Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited
Audrey Luiz, Mission Zero Technologies
Beth Dickens, Quoceant
Catherine White, Greenback Recycling Technologies
Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping
Laura Robinson, SeaGrown Limited
Shachar Hatan, Climate Impact Partners
Investment Professional of the Year
Gabrielle Morgan, Conduit Connect
Giorgia Antonacci, PensionBee Ltd
Helen Tandy, Castlefield
Mahima Sukhdev, GIST Impact
Maria Nazarova-Doyle, IFM Investors
Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Quinbrook
Women in STEM Champion of the Year
Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited
Dr Verena Meraldi, HX Expeditions
Emma Crossley, WASE
Luca Mezossy-Dona, IONATE
Martina Colman, Climate Essentials
Michelle Tolmay, Kaluza
Natasha Paramasamy, UK Power Networks
Sharon Strugnell, WSP
Mentor of the Year
Ashleigh Kitchiner, Balaena Services
Clare Brass, Moree Limited
Hannah Leggatt, The Clancy Group
Harriet Janman, Renew Consultancy
John Auckland, Seafields Soultions
Louise Beamish, WSP
Lynda Carty, EDF Renewables UK & Ireland
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
Elsie Ocran, GGlow
Emma Hatchett, WSP
Gihan Abdel Magid Hyde, CommUnique
Julia Buckland, Balfour Beatty
Liz Allan, Full Circle CI
Mas Morton, The Electric Car Scheme
Nicola Giles, AirEx Technologies
Soulla Paphitis, Guru Systems
Zoë Walsh, Greater London Hire Limited
Inspiring Returner of the Year
Imogen Carter, Viridor
Iris Garavito, Exposure Earth
Jade Adderley, Waste to Wonder Worldwide
Marta Bujwicka-Colman, Aberdevine
Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan
Sarah Darrah, Finance Earth
Signe Norberg, Aldersgate Group
Rising Star of the Year - SMEs
Sponsored by Equans
Alisha Kalam, Smart Managed Solutions
Constanza Torres, Business for Nature
Ffion Mitchell-Langford, Marine Conservation Society
Lauren Franklin, IPG Energy
Lynsey Shovlin, Ocean Winds
Michelle Waters, WASE
Pollyanna Wright, Envision Racing
Rising Star of the Year - Large Firms
Sponsored by Equans
Kirsten Zoe Smith, Recorra
Martha Smith, WSP
Molly Kirven, Balfour Beatty
Nadia Crowe, AVEVA
Rhian Walters, Aston Martin Lagonda
Stephanie Pereira, Compass Group
Stephanie Taviner, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
Small Business of the Year
Climate Essentials
Ecoroots
GGLOW
Guru Systems
Loom
Menter Môn Morlais Ltd
Seafields
Society for the Environment
SolRecycle Ltd
Trust Electric Heating
Virtuvest
Business of the Year
Collective Architecture
EDF
Ethex
Greenbank (Part of the Rathbones Group)
Greenhouse Communications
In2tec Ltd
Shared Earth
Ponterra
Whitefox Technologies Limited
Entrepreneur of the Year
Alex Smith, Future Plus
Amanda Spicer, Your Eco
Anne Moore, Domna
Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited
Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping
Emma Askew, Earth Minutes
Laura Crawford, Mama Bamboo
Mahima Sukhdev, GIST Impact
Mel Blackmore, Carbonology
Selene Sari, Vox Aeris
Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year
Abby Chicken, Openreach
Helen Tandy, Castlefield
Hero Bennett, Max Fordham LLP
Kate Chapman, London Marathon Events
Kim van Lieshout, OVO Energy
Kirsty Black, Arbikie Distilling
Maria Khan, Clean Growth Fund
Rhea Horlock, Kinly
Sheryl Moore, Stone Technologies Limited T/A Converge Technology Solutions
Politician of the Year
To be announced on the night
Leader of the Year
Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications
Ellen Salter, Think Beyond
Gillian Harrison, Whitefox Technologies
Heather Buchanan, B4NZ
Jude Barber, Collective Architecture
Mary Starks, OVO Energy
Melanie Asker, Greenwood Plants
Melissa Gander, Kaluza
Michal Nachman, Climate Policy Radar
Nicky Morgan, Santander UK
Sheri Hickok, Climate Impact Partners
Woman of the Year 2025
Fiona Conor, Trust Electric Heating
Hannah Leggatt, The Clancy Group
Helen Grundy, Aston Martin Lagonda
Inge Jacobs, Mars Food and Nutrition
Irina Boldurescu, SolRecycle
Jenny Harland, Shared Earth
Laura Binnie, XLVets
Martina Colman, Climate Essentials
Preeti Srivastav, Asahi Group Holdings
Rashmi Ghai, Citi
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner to be announced on the night