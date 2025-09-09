How to harness design for green growth

Design is still too often seen as a tool for consumerism and disposability - but it is now a driver of the regenerative economy, writes Cat Drew from the Design Council
With the economy stagnating and households squeezed by inflation, governments are searching for a magic ingredient to spark prosperity. The answer might lie in two familiar words: design and sustainability....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis