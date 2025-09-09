Norfolk housing development pioneers fully funded solar and battery systems

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Zero In Developments
Image:

Credit: Zero In Developments

Homeowners expected to save more than £330 a year on their energy bills through new subscription service

Sustainable housing developer Zero In Developments has joined forces with solar energy company Gryd to deliver new homes that boast full-size solar and battery storage systems at no extra cost to the buyer....

More on Buildings

